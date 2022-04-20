Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.01. 2,019,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.52 and a 200 day moving average of $259.74. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.