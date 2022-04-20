Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 28.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

