Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 405,392 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 244,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 522,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,727. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. CareDx’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.