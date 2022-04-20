Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

C stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 19,337,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,127,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

