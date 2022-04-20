Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

PHO opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

