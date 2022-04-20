Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VHT opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

