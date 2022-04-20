Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

