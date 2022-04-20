Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

INTC stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

