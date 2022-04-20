Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. 238,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,827. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

