Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 144 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Carvana by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,650. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $200.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

