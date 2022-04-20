Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 452 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.