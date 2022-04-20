Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 126,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 654,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,884,000.

IJR stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.80. 2,557,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

