Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. 15,954,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,747,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

