Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,939. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.