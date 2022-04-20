Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,498. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.