Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.14 on Tuesday, hitting $462.75. 370,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

