Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

