SaTT (SATT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

SaTT (SATT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SaTT has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. SaTT has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $142,884.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

