Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Shares Up 47.8%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) shares shot up 47.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Scatec ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

