Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,074.0 days.

SHLAF opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $199.58 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.11 and its 200 day moving average is $249.61.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.25.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

