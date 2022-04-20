Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

