Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,941 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,245,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 994,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 209,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,494,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

