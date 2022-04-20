Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,169 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.08. 41,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $111.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.