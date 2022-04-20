Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $127,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.