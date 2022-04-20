Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. 67,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

