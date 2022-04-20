Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

BABA stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 436,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,689,494. The stock has a market cap of $246.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

