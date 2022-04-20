Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.73. 94,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,615,183. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

