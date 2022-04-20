Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 61,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.20. The stock had a trading volume of 235,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $481.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

