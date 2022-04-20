Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

