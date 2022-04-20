ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Declares GBX 4.50 Dividend

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ScS Group stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.52) on Wednesday. ScS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.49 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.53 million and a PE ratio of 38.14.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

