Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Seagen were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,868 shares of company stock worth $10,105,989 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.10. 6,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.