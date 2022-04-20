SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 1,136,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

