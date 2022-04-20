Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.95

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.03. Security National Financial shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 17,902 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $205.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.
Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
