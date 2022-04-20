Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.95

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.03. Security National Financial shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 17,902 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $205.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.