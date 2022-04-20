Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Tops $97.95 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00009617 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $97.95 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.89 or 0.07463270 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.51 or 0.99751917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

