ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,711 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $283,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.84.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $515.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 454.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

