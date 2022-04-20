ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of SFBS opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

