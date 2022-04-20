ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of SFBS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.67. 1,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,861. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

