ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SFBS traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.