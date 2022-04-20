Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

STRNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $39.36 on Friday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.