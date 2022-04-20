Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,016,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 4,863,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,005.5 days.
SHWGF opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
