Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,016,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 4,863,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,005.5 days.

SHWGF opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

