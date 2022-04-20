Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,605.88 ($33.90).
SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.88) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($30.90) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.44) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.78) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.54), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,042,935.21).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
