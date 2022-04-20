Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $211.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.20 million and the highest is $218.35 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $106.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,363. The company has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.