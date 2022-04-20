Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.10

Shares of Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52.
Shimizu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)
Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.
