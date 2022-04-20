Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.