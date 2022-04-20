Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

