Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Decreases By 24.2%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. Advantest had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 33.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.