Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Decreases By 24.2%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.
Advantest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
