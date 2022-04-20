Short Interest in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Declines By 22.5%

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 14,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BARK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

BARK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,078. BARK has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $140.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Analysts forecast that BARK will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BARK in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BARK in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

