Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Rises By 23.5%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

