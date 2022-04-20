Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Drops By 23.2%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.81) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of CRARY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.85. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

