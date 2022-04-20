Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declines By 19.9%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

FCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

About First Capital (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

